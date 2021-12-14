Liverpool most interested out of four clubs in 13-goal Colombian winger who recently featured against Reds – report

Liverpool are said to be one of four sides (including Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Juventus) keeping tabs on Porto attacker Luis Diaz, with it being suggested that the Merseysiders hold the most interest in the wide man.

This comes from Fichajes (via Sport Witness), with the outlet claiming that the Portuguese outfit’s early exit from Europe’s premier competition could provide an opening for the Reds to deliver a bid.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a positive campaign with Sergio Conceicao’s men this term, registering 16 goal contributions in 22 games (across all competitions), though failed to leave his mark in either group stage meeting with Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Genuine interest in a quality forward would be more than welcome in light of the expiration dates of the contracts held by our traditional forward trio.

We’d expect (and hope) that Mo Salah, as an absolute minimum, will be handed fresh terms in light of his continuing brilliance for the club, though some forward planning does have to be considered.

Diaz’s level of contribution on the pitch – currently sitting at a rate of 0.72 goals or assists per game – are certainly impressive and we’d like to think we’d be leading contenders for his signature were the interest from our recruitment department genuine.

