Michael Owen tips Liverpool to earn all three points when they welcome ‘shocking’ Newcastle to Anfield

Former Liverpool and Newcastle striker Michael Owen has predicted the result of the game between two of his former sides as the Reds prepare to welcome the Mapies to Anfield on Thursday night.

Eddie Howe’s men will arrive on Merseyside low on confidence after they were trounced 4-0 by Leicester at the weekend, whilst Jurgen Klopp’s side earned all three points in a 1-0 defeat of Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

“Villa frustrated Liverpool for long periods at Anfield, but the win was all that mattered. They are really building up a head of steam and they’ll be eyeing a few goals here that’s for sure,” Owen told BetVictor (via Chronicle Live).

“After that huge win over Burnley, I thought Newcastle had turned a corner. They haven’t.

“That was a disaster against Leicester and defensively they were shocking. Eddie Howe will be desperate to get to January and hopefully get a few more players in.