Michael Owen tips Liverpool to earn all three points when they welcome ‘shocking’ Newcastle to Anfield

Former Liverpool and Newcastle striker Michael Owen has predicted the result of the game between two of his former sides as the Reds prepare to welcome the Mapies to Anfield on Thursday night.
Eddie Howe’s men will arrive on Merseyside low on confidence after they were trounced 4-0 by Leicester at the weekend, whilst Jurgen Klopp’s side earned all three points in a 1-0 defeat of Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.
“Villa frustrated Liverpool for long periods at Anfield, but the win was all that mattered. They are really building up a head of steam and they’ll be eyeing a few goals here that’s for sure,” Owen told BetVictor (via Chronicle Live).
“After that huge win over Burnley, I thought Newcastle had turned a corner. They haven’t.
“That was a disaster against Leicester and defensively they were shocking. Eddie Howe will be desperate to get to January and hopefully get a few more players in.
“I can only see this going one way, 3-1 Liverpool.”
The Reds have been impressive so far this season and are currently second in the table, one point behind Manchester City.
Newcastle, on the other hand, are second from bottom with 10 points, only above Norwich on goals difference.
Although there are no easy games in the Premier League, you would expect us to have too much for the Toon Army on Thursday and to come away with all three points.
Eddie Howe’s side have only kept one clean sheet so far in the league this term, so our top scorer, Mo Salah, will be licking his lips at the prospect of adding more goals to his impressive tally.
Since we returned from the most recent international break back in November, we have won every game, so let’s hope we can continue the 100% record on Thursday with a quality display.