“Perfect chemistry between Klopp and the city of Liverpool” – Claudio Ranieri’s thoughts on Liverpool and how Inter Milan can beat us

Claudio Ranieri has been speaking to the media ahead of Watford’s next Premier League game and was asked about our Champions League draw against Inter Milan.

The Italian manager who was in charge of Internazionale in 2011 attempted to give his former club an insight into Jurgen Klopp’s side and any advice on how they could defeat us, when he spoke with La Gazzetta dello Sport during the press conference.

Despite this sounding as though he may be plotting against Liverpool, the man who has enjoyed 22 different managerial spells during his 35-year career was very complimentary about the Reds.

The 70-year-old said: “It will be a nice game and the result is not obvious, Liverpool are really strong, but you can see [Simone] Inzaghi’s hands at Inter.

“He has inherited a winning team from [Antonio] Conte and it was legitimate to have some doubts after Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi’s sales, but Inter go really well now.”

“Liverpool and Manchester City are the best teams in England even if Chelsea are on the same level, first of all, they [Inter] must face both games with determination and without inferiority complex. Never take anything for granted in football.

“Second, they must limit errors. Mistakes can be crucial in Champions League, especially against big clubs. There are moments on the pitch when you have positive or negative feelings, so you have to listen to them and act accordingly.

“There is a perfect chemistry between Klopp and the city of Liverpool. He is a good, smart man, a very nice person. Jurgen is the ideal coach for a top club with a great fan base.

“However, if you let the Anfield atmosphere get to you, you won’t go far, it’s important for Liverpool, the support from their fans is incredible.”

Some lovely words from the 2016 Premier League winner at Leicester City and he clearly has a huge amount of respect for our boss and football club.

Hopefully the Nerazzurri won’t take too much from his advice and that the game goes more like the last time we met his Watford side, with the full-time result ending in a 5-0 Vicarage Road victory and three points to take back to Merseyside.

