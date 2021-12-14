Real Madrid in talks to extend contract of Liverpool-linked attacker once seen as Neymar’s heir – Jorge Nicola

Liverpool have been ruled out of the possibility of signing Real Madrid wide man Rodrygo despite the Reds having allegedly made contact with the Spanish giants to issue an enquiry.

This comes from reporter Jorge Nicola (via Sport Witness), with it being claimed that the La Liga outfit is in the process of arranging fresh terms for the young Brazilian who once drew comparisons to now PSG man, Neymar.

The Merseysiders were linked with a broad range of forwards in the summer window, a position many had expected the club to strengthen in light of the 2023 expiration date of the contracts held by Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane.

With there being plans to extend both our Senegalese and Egyptian wingers’ terms, however, that would still leave a significant potential gap to fill should our No.9 part ways before on the date in question.

Having strengthened the backline, an area of serious concern last term, we’d expect the focus to move further up the pitch to the middle of the park and the forward line.

A target of a similar age group to Rodrygo will likely be targetted as we look to ensure the future of the first-XI, though history suggests moving for a fellow heavyweight’s promising talent is unlikely.

