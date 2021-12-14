Sky Sports journalist explains why Everton fans may be ‘hurt’ by ‘ex-Liverpool legend’

Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has claimed that Everton fans will be ‘hurt’ by the fact that ex-Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez is now in charge of their club.

The Toffees were defeated 3-1 by Crystal Palace at the weekend and have won just two of their last 11 games.

“He’s not just an ex-Liverpool manager, he’s an ex-Liverpool legend. He’s got banners all around the Kop when Liverpool come out. This guy’s the Everton manager, so obviously, that’s going to hurt Everton fans,” the reporter told GIVEMESPORT.

The Spanish manager came under serious criticism at Selhurst Park on Sunday when he decided to replace star-man Richarlison with Solomon Rondon just before the hour mark.

Rondon did score when he came on and it was revealed today that Richarlison sustained a calf injury during the game meaning that the Brazilian is set to be sidelined for a few weeks.

Rafa won the Champions League and FA Cup whilst in charge of the Reds and he’s therefore recognised as a legend amongst many of the Liverpool faithful.

This, coupled with their side’s dismal performances this season, will infuriate many Blues supporters and has led to many fans on social media calling for the 61-year-old to be replaced already.

Benitez did a lot of good things during his time at Anfield and although he is now managing on the wrong side of Stanley Park, Liverpool fans will still see him as a legend, and rightly so.

Hopefully, he can continue doing what he’s doing at Goodison Park, we think he’s doing a great job!