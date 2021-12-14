‘Something that we need to work on’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold shares Aston Villa disappointment

Trent Alexander-Arnold shared that he was disappointed with the way in which Liverpool saw out the final 10-15 minutes of action at Anfield against Aston Villa.

The Reds secured a tough 1-0 victory against returning club legend and now Villans boss, Steven Gerrard, courtesy of a second-half penalty netted by Mo Salah.

“Last 10, 15 was tough for us,” the fullback admitted in an interview with liverpoolfc.com.

“We stopped playing football, we stopped playing the way we played the rest of the game and let them into it, to be honest, and they created chances and opportunities – and that’s something that we need to work on, it’s something that can’t happen, to be honest.

“We need to see those games out a lot more comfortably.”

It was the Reds’ seventh win in a row following the end of the international break, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having firmly put a damaging defeat at the London Stadium behind them.

READ MORE: Real Madrid in talks to extend contract of Liverpool-linked attacker once seen as Neymar’s heir – Jorge Nicola

It says a lot about the character of our squad that key men within are always demanding more from themselves despite being in the middle of a solid run both domestically and abroad.

Such a mentality will serve us more than well in our efforts at bringing silverware back to Merseyside following a sub-standard campaign last term.

With five fixtures to play for in the space of 12 days, we’ll need nothing but the best from the squad to help navigate what will be both a mentally and physically demanding period in the season.

#Ep26 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Inter Milan reaction, who’s the biggest loser from the redraw?… and more!