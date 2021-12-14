(Video) Anfield crowd serenade Steven Gerrard at full-time whistle in spine-tingling clip

The Anfield crowd were in full voice at the final whistle, belting out the famous Steven Gerrard chant as the former player crossed the turf to shake hands with Liverpool players.

The Reds secured their seventh victory in a row following the return from the international break with Mo Salah’s penalty goal the difference in a hard-fought tie.

It’s a hugely positive sign that we continue to grind out such wins in amongst major blowouts domestically and abroad, and one we hope we can keep up in our bid to bring major silverware back to Merseyside.

