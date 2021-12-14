(Video) Heartwarming moment as Takumi Minamino removes his glove in order to shake Steven Gerrard’s hand

Takumi Minamino showed a level of respect toward Steven Gerrard that will melt the heart of most Liverpool fans.

Our No.18 went toward our former captain and ensured that he removed his right glove before shaking hands with the Aston Villa boss.

The Japanese international came on as a late substitution for Sadio Mane and will be relishing the increased opportunity for game time over the congested festive period.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch as Kostas Tsimikas leaps onto the back of Virgil van Dijk in celebration of the victory over Aston Villa

The moment between the two followed the 41-year-old saluting the Kop in response to his name being sung, as he then shook the hand of James Milner and Joel Matip.

It was an emotional return for a true club legend but thankfully, Jurgen Klopp’s side finished the day with all three points after a well-taken Mo Salah penalty.

It’s great to see that our fans and players all share a huge amount of respect for our former No.8.

You can watch the moment between Minamino and Gerrard (at 10:11) courtesy of Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

Over 7,000 Liverpool fans have their say on whether Liverpool should take Wijnaldum on loan