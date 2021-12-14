(Video) Reddit user compares Mo Salah’s Man City goal to Lionel Messi’s 2015 Bayern Munich solo effort

Mo Salah’s weaving run and superb finish against Manchester City has been compared to Lionel Messi’s 2015 Bayern Munich embarrassment of Jermone Boateng.

Reddit user u/nchaichee has created a brilliant video where both goals are run on top of each other and the similarities are amazing, in two truly iconic goals.

The Egypitan King won the October goal of the month award for the Premier League with his solo effort against Pep Guardiola’s side, just a week before he repeated the feat away to Watford.

READ MORE: Joel Matip ‘considering’ international football return with Cameroon as Samuel Eto’o is elected president of the Cameroon FA

The Barcelona man had his goal replayed thousands of times after he floored the German defender in the semi-final of the Champions League.

There are plenty of similarities between the two attacking stars and our No.11 will hope that he can put his name alongside the Argentine hero when he hopefully clinches a Ballon d’Or in the near future.

Watching the two goals alongside each other further exemplifies the talents and comparisons between the two diminutive left-footed geniuses.

You can view the video on Reddit, courtesy of u/nchaichee:

Over 7,000 Liverpool fans have their say on whether Liverpool should take Wijnaldum on loan