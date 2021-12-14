(Video) Steven Gerrard admits some of his family avoided Anfield & Villa clash for fear of another major blowout

Speaking to LFCTV after Aston Villa’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, club legend, Steven Gerrard, shared that some of his family avoided coming to L4, as ‘they feared the worst’.

One can hardly blame them given the imperious form the Reds are enjoying domestically and abroad having scored 18 goals across seven games since the resumption of domestic football.

Our former No.8 will have left his former home pitch with his head held high, however, as his resilient Villans provided one of our toughest challenges yet of the season.

