(Video) Watch James Milner marvel at Jordan Henderson as the skipper finds the top bins with ease in Liverpool training

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson has been in impressive form for his side this season and his quality performances appear to have continued in training.

The Reds skipper has been videoed at the AXA Training Centre firing balls into the top corner of the net at ease, which came much to the joy of his veteran teammate James Milner.

“Yes please, skipper” our No. 7 shouts as the England international nestles the back of the net.

Henderson has featured in 15 of our 16 league games this term and his top-quality displays alongside his ability to lead the team deservedly have the former Sunderland man as a real fan’s favourite.

The 31-year-old doesn’t score many goals, but when he does, they’re usually crackers.

His three goals this season have all been unbelievable strikes – most notably the half volley in our home fixture against AC Milan back in September.

You can see our No. 14’s superb finishing below via the club’s Twitter page.