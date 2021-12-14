(Video) Watch the time-lapse of some brilliant James Milner artwork being created by local artist Mark Jenkins

James Milner has been lovingly recreated in art form by Liverpool born and supporting artist, Mark Jenkins.

The image depicts our No.7 holding the Premier League title that was clinched during our triumphant 2019/20 campaign.

It’s a great demonstration of the time and skill that is needed to go into an amazing piece of art, such like this one of the 35-year-old.

It’s always great when artists do this and there is so much artwork being created by many creators in celebration of Jurgen Klopp’s all-conquering side.

We think it’s a great job and the Leeds-born midfielder will be delighted if he ever gets to see it.

Who are your favourtie artists creating pieces about our current crop of players?

You can watch the video courtesy of the artist Mark Jenkins on Twitter:

