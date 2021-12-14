(Video) “Well done, he’s 13” – Neville Southall calling out Michael Owen for relentless lack of class toward child goalkeeper revisited

If you haven’t seen this, get ready to dislike a certain Michael Owen a little bit more as he ridicules a 13-year-old after repeatedly scoring past him.

This was recorded as part of the 19-year-old’s series: ‘Michael Owen’s Soccer Skills’, recorded in 1999.

To add some context, by the end of the 1999-2000 season the Chester-born forward had played 106 times for Liverpool’s first-team and had scored 59 goals.

In this particular (and the most famous) episode of the TV programme, the former Everton goalkeeper Neville Southall had been drafted in to help some young ‘keepers.

He was tasked with coaching 13-year-old Jamie and probably would have expected the professional footballer, who was just two years away from winning the Ballon d’Or at this point, to go a bit easy on the young lad.

However, that wasn’t in the mind of the England international who relentlessly put the ball in the back of the Britannia Stadium net.

In the course of the video: first he takes it round the youngster and laughs whilst celebrating scoring into an empty net with his arms aloft to the empty seats, next he nutmegs Jamie before crouching and pointing between his legs as he is barely able to say “That’s two goals” with all his continued laughing.

The cackling and comments stop when attempts number three and four are saved, an outside of the box chip for the next shot leads to a goal and the pointing to the back of his shirt which is emblazoned with ‘MICHAEL 10’ and concludes the one-on-one part of the drill.

Long range efforts unleash a new level of confidence from the future Real Madrid striker and slowly starts to anger the veteran Welsh stopper.

His first attempt is narrowly wide and leads to Owen stating “That was inches, you lucky man“, obviously considering the 13-year-old to be wise beyond his years, there was a simple fist pump to celebrate the penultimate goal of the video before the main event.

Pushing the ball out of his feet and from inside the ‘D’ on the edge of the box, a tame effort goes under the young ‘keeper and Michael exclaims “Get in there!” and then the immortal words are uttered by Southall: “Well done, he’s 13“.

The shameless response of “Game, set and match Owen” really doesn’t do the future Manchester United forward any favours and it’s remarkable that this all made the final cut for the show.

We really should have all known then that he would go on to betray us all.

Anyway, happy birthday Michael and if anyone wants another excruciating watch – here’s a link to his Dubai helicopter tour.

For the cringe-worthy video of him and Southall, here’s the video on YouTube via Colin Huntington:

