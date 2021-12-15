Dortmund appear set to seal deal for Liverpool-linked 18-goal German teenager with personal terms ‘at final stages’ – Fabrizio Romano

Borussia Dortmund would appear to have the upper hand over Liverpool when it comes to the acquisition of highly-rated Austrian Bundesliga sensation, Karim Adeyemi.

The young German has attracted interest from a number of European heavyweights, including Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Karim Adeyemi has been approached by Barcelona, Inter, Liverpool. His priority is still the same: Borussia Dortmund for summer 2022. The agreement on personal terms is at final stages since weeks. 🟡 #BVB BVB are in talks with RB Salzburg about the final fee – it’s not done yet. pic.twitter.com/P7pv88rFcq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 14, 2021

It’s far from difficult to see why the teenager has attracted suitors from across Europe given his goalscoring exploits in the Austrian top-flight, with the 19-year-old having registered a jaw-dropping 22 goal contributions in 28 games (across all competitions) this term.

Given our reported interest in bolstering the ranks with another quality forward, it’s a shame to see us potentially beaten out once more by Dortmund for one of Salzburg’s exciting prodigies.

With Erling Haaland strongly linked with an exit in the summer once his reported release clause kicks in, we can only imagine that the potential purchase of Adeyemi is preventative as much as it is ambitious.

We do, of course, have to consider that a player of the German’s talents is likely to have certain demands when it comes to playing time, which may not necessarily be capable of being fulfilled at Anfield given the quality we have at our disposal.

