Everton increasingly losing the plot as Paul Joyce shares latest update in Goodison Park circus

Posted by
Everton increasingly losing the plot as Paul Joyce shares latest update in Goodison Park circus

When some reactionary fans are keen to point out their club’s failings, it may be worth taking a look at the circus that is Everton of late and Times journalist Paul Joyce’s tweet update.

There appeared to be at the very least a case of misunderstanding, as fullback Lucas Digne provided a contrasting message to his boss, Rafa Benitez, regarding his availability for Thursday’s upcoming tie with third-placed Chelsea.

The Blue were humbled by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park at the weekend despite appearing to have turned a corner against Arsenal after having succumbed to a humiliating 4-1 defeat on their home turf to city rivals Liverpool.

READ MORE: Dortmund appear set to seal deal for Liverpool-linked 18-goal German teenager with personal terms ‘at final stages’ – Fabrizio Romano

Whilst we can sympathise to a degree with Champions League-winning former coach, particularly when it comes to the abuse the Spaniard is receiving from his club’s own fans, you’d be hard-pressed to find many a Red gutted about the Toffees’ poor performances this term.

By contrast, things are looking far rosier in the red half of Merseyside, with only a point separating us from Pep Guardiola’s in-form Manchester City outfit.

Though we’ll be expecting a fight right down to the final minute of Premier League action for the title crown, we’re in a strong position ourselves and look more than up to the challenge of keeping up with the league leaders.

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top