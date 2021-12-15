Ex-Red Taiwo Awoniyi shares what blew him away at Liverpool’s Austria training camp

Taiwo Awoniyi shared that he was impressed by the ‘mentality’ showcased by the Liverpool squad during his time spent with club during the Austrian training camp.

The 24-year-old would go on to secure a permanent move to Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin following a career spent hopping between sides on various loan deals whilst waiting to be granted a UK work permit.

“It was great,” the ex-Red told Goal journalist, Neil Jones.

“You learn every day, on the pitch and outside it.

“For me, the unity is what is key at Liverpool. How the players organise themselves, it’s something really great.

“You don’t find anyone in the team who doesn’t work! That’s the thing for me. I’ve been to many clubs, seen many players, but the difference is that mentality and that atmosphere. Every day is work day!”

The Nigerian international has been in superb form for his new club, scoring 14 goals in 25 games (across all competitions) for Urs Fischer’s men.

As the German top-flight season progresses, the £6.5m Union Berlin paid for Awoniyi’s services is increasingly looking like a remarkable bit of business.

Though the decision to part ways with a forward who is joint fifth on goals with Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry will have left some fans scratching their heads in confusion – particularly given that we’ll be left with the likes of Divock Origi and Taki Minamino to cover the loss of key men to the AFCON – no one can begrudge the player for seeking more regular minutes elsewhere.

It’s far from certain that the No.14 would have had his wishes fulfilled in the famous red shirt, especially given the imperious form being enjoyed by our first-choice forward line.

Nonetheless, we’ll be wishing the attacker nothing but the best with his new club.

