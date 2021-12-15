Initial plans for Liverpool’s third kit looked to have been scrapped and replaced with a more traditional design and colour scheme

Images had circled online earlier in the year that suggested a dark green/blue strip could be used as our third kit next season but it appears plans have changed.

Footy Headlines have reported that the ideas for the initial darker coloured kit have been scrapped, late in the development stages.

It had appeared that our third kit for next year would be one of the most daring and interesting new kits produced by Nike but it looks as though either they or our club officials have thought the ‘Ocean depths’ design was ultimately too garish.

Traditionalists may be happy to see the new colour scheme listed as white and black and, despite a chance of some more accent colours being added, the report suggests it will be a predominately white kit for the new campaign.

It’s fair to assume that the home kit will be red and the third will be white then but there has been no sign of any leaks for an away kit as of yet.

It’s believed there will be a swirling design like the initial leaked third kit but in a different colour scheme.

This is always an interesting time of the year when kit designs are leaked and we’ll wait to see what next season’s three designs end up looking like, over the coming months.

