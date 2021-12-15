James Milner sends message to Sergio Aguero following the Argentine’s decision to retire from football

James Milner has played more games for Liverpool than any other team in his career but a legend at one of his former clubs has allowed him to revisit his Manchester City days.

Sergio Aguero made a tearful announcement today and he confirmed news that others had long expected, due to the recent health problems he has publicly been faced with.

The 33-year-old announced his retirement from football during a press conference at his current club, Barcelona, and so began an outpouring of well-wishes from former teammates and opponents.

One such former colleague was our No.7 who spent four years with the Argentine at the Etihad Stadium and composed the following message for the striker:

Wishing one of the all time greats @aguerosergiokun good luck and health in what he does next ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bhtH04HQDd — James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 15, 2021

It’s fair to say that the former Atletico Madrid man is an ‘all time great‘, not just because of his goal scoring habits but also that last-minute league-clinching goal that took the Premier League away from Alex Ferguson and Manchester United.

Always a fearsome foe and a threat in front of goal, we hope he has a healthy retirement and echo the message of our vice-captain.

