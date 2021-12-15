Jurgen Klopp issues heartfelt statement on Sergio Aguero following ex-Man City ace’s retirement announcement

Jurgen Klopp was absolutely adamant when discussing Sergio Aguero’s impact on the sport and the Premier League that the striker was ‘one of the best I ever faced’, as quoted in a tweet from Neil Jones covering the manager’s pre-match presser.

The German shared his sympathy for the 33-year-old who announced his retirement from football to protect his health following cardiac concerns, as reported by BBC Sport.

The Argentine is without question one of the English top-flights all-time greats, having amassed a remarkable total record of 427 goals in 786 games over the course of his career.

It’s a massive shame to see the player forced to end his career before he was able to demonstrate the full extent of his talents with Barcelona.

Nonetheless, Aguero should certainly take pride from the fact that he has been one of the globe’s most dominant strikers for well over a decade.

We’ll be wishing the former Manchester City ace nothing but the best for his future and sending our thoughts and best wishes to him and his family.

