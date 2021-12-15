Jurgen Klopp provides injury updates on Firmino, Jones, Elliott, Origi and Adrian as the quintet edge closer to full fitness

Jurgen Klopp was speaking to the media ahead of the game against Newcastle United and has provided an injury update for several players within the squad.

The German provided updates on Bobby Firmino, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Divock Origi and Adrian who are all currently on their way back to full fitness and all at different stages on that journey.

It does sound as though there may be a day in the not too distant future that we have no injuries but that’s probably just tempting fate far too much for it to ever come true.

Our boss said: “Bobby is back in full training, Curtis yesterday in big parts of training.

“That leaves Harvey out obviously long term and Divock has a little issue, and Adrian obviously. So the rest should be fine.”

It’s positive news for the Brazilian and our No.17, any players returning from injury during this hectic festive period will always be a big plus for the squad.

With Mo Salah and Sadio Mane heading to AFCON too, it will be an important time to bolster our attacking options.

Fingers crossed all five are fully fit soon and there will be no one else taking their place in the dreaded treatment room.

