Liverpool fans will love comedian Frankie Boyle’s league title tweet ripping into Reds’ PL rivals

Frankie Boyle appeared to throw his support behind Liverpool in the ongoing race for the Premier League title, branding some of the Reds’ league rivals ‘late capitalist obsecenities’.

Jurgen Klopp’s Merseyside-based outfit sit second in the English top-flight, a point behind leaders Manchester City – presumably one of the targets of the comedian’s tweet.

What reasonable person wouldn’t want Liverpool to win the league against a variety of late capitalist obscenities — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) December 14, 2021

Having secured a 100% record in the Champions League group stage – becoming the first English side to do so – the Merseysiders will undoubtedly be confident with regard to their chances of securing major silverware this term.

Following a disastrous title defence last season, courtesy of an injury crisis that mercilessly ripped through our backline, including talismanic No.4 Virgil van Dijk, there’s no questioning the fact that this squad will be hungry to rectify the failings of the 2020/21 campaign with a trophy or two this time around.

With the title race likely to be closely fought between the Cityzens, Chelsea and Liverpool, we’ll have a hard battle ahead of us on our way to domestic success, though one we seem more than prepared for in light of our superb form following the end of the international break.

Considering the strength of English sides in Europe of late, not to mention our pedigree in the continent’s premier competition, you’d be hard-pressed to downplay our chances of lifting the Champions League trophy for the seventh time in our history come the end of the season.

