Liverpool handed AFCON blow as Melissa Reddy shares CAF ‘fake news’ update

Liverpool would appear to have little cause to celebrate when it comes to the availability of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita during the AFCON period, with the competition’s relevant body, CAF, having described reports of its postponement as false.

Reliable reporter, Melissa Reddy, shared the news on Twitter, confirming that preparations in Cameroon are set to continue despite efforts to delay its arrival.

The European Club Association have been lobbying for a long while to have the tournament postponed, but CAF are adamant it will be going ahead as planned and not succumb to "agendas."

The most senior CAF officials have been in Cameroon for nearly two weeks priming for its start — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) December 15, 2021

With Joel Matip reportedly said to be considering a return to international football following a reshuffle of Cameroon’s FA, it’s an update that will more than likely disappoint fans with the club set to potentially lose four members of the first-team squad in January.

READ MORE: Liverpool set to welcome ‘huge talent’ to train at the club as journalist notes a move could be pre-arranged

Provided that it remains safe for footballers to travel for the tournament, we certainly wouldn’t wish to see our key men denied the opportunity to represent their countries at AFCON.

That being said, it can’t be denied that the loss of the stars in question will be keenly felt by Liverpool, regardless of the opposition faced during the period of time.

Dependent on when the players are set to be released, it’s a point in the season we’d expect the side to be capable of navigating without the likes of Salah and co. – provided that we’re given the green light to release them beyond our visit to Stamford Bridge in early January.

Over 7,000 Liverpool fans have their say on whether Liverpool should take Wijnaldum on loan