Liverpool looking to outbid Brighton for Polish teenage sensation who broke Jude Bellingham’s Euros record – Super Express

Liverpool are said to be prepared to outbid fellow Premier League outfit, Brighton and Hove Albion, with a £10m offer for highly-rated teenager Kacper Kozłowski.

This comes from Jerzy Chwalek at Polish outlet Super Express (via Sport Witness), with the publication claiming that the six-time capped Polish international is attracting interest from title rivals Manchester City after breaking Jude Bellingham’s record for the youngest player to feature at a European Championship.

The Reds were expected to bolster their midfield options in the summer window though appeared to lack the funds necessary to secure a further senior signing beyond former RB Leipzig centre-half, Ibrahima Konate.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp issues heartfelt statement on Sergio Aguero following ex-Man City ace’s retirement announcement

With the likes of Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and, now, Tyler Morton coming up the ranks, it will be interesting to see whether the recruitment team places greater emphasis on the long-term future of the side in securing another up and coming player.

As our ex-Fulham Academy graduate has already proven, being 18 years old shouldn’t act as a barrier to a first-team role if maturity isn’t in doubt.

Though the challenges of the English top-flight will be somewhat different (with all due respect) to those faced in the Ekstraklasa league, appearing at a major international tournament shows a level of maturity that should, at the very least, warrant curiosity from our recruitment team.

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965