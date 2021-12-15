Liverpool reportedly set to move for half-price £60 million man in bargain swoop to bolster attacking options

Liverpool have been long-linked with adding to their attacking options, particularly given the impending departure of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to AFCON.

It has now been reported by Four Four Two that Atletico Madrid are looking to offload Joao Felix in an attempt to recoup the fourth-highest ever transfer fee that was paid, when his signature was secured in 2019.

The Portuguese forward cost Diego Simeone €126 million in what appeared to be a move destined for success for the teenage star but it hasn’t quite worked out like that.

The former Benfica man has 20 goals across 87 appearances and three seasons in Spain which has certainly not been the impact he or Atleti hoped he would be making.

However, if anyone can help coach a player into reaching their full potential – it’s Jurgen Klopp.

With the Portuguese international still just 22-years-old, there’s no reason why his true potential couldn’t be tapped in to and this could be the perfect opportunity for him under the wing of our German manager.

Given his age, availability and seeming willingness from the club and player to move, this cut-price deal could yet come to fruition in January or in the summer.

