Liverpool set to welcome ‘huge talent’ to train at the club as journalist notes a move could be pre-arranged

Liverpool are set to allow Toronto FC youngster, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, train with the club following a similar spell with Premier League rivals Arsenal.

This comes from freelance sports journalist, Tom Bogert, who shared the update on the highly-rated teenager on Twitter.

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty a huge talent, named to The Guardian's annual Next Generation list. No Euro passport so if an offer is accepted, it would be pre-arranged for when he turns 18, just like Jonathan Gomez's move to Real Sociedad or Caden Clark to RB Leipzig, both this winter — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 14, 2021

It’s an opportunity that could allow the Reds to pave the way for a potential pre-arranged move when the Canadian turns 18, with the MLS season not set to resume until late February.

The prospect of us adding another ‘huge talent’ (not to mention another quality attacker) to our youth ranks is one we’re unlikely to pass at given the importance Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff place on promotion from within.

We’ve seen strong signs of the return of the ‘Liverpool Way’ since the German took up the Anfield hotseat in 2015 from the development of young talents like Harvey Elliott to the promotion of Julian Ward to the role of sporting director.

The reality of our situation is that our finances simply aren’t on par with super rich clubs of the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and, now, Newcastle United, though that need not be a barrier to success if we can continue to perfect our self-sustainable approach implemented under the tenure of FSG as owners.

