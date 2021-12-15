Liverpool’s sporting director Michael Edwards reportedly angling for Real Madrid move – El Confidencial

Liverpool’s Michael Edwards is said to be angling for a move to Real Madrid beyond his Merseyside exit.

This comes from El Confidencial (via Sport Witness), with the publication acknowledging that reports of the Spanish giants’ interest in the Reds’ sporting director have been exagerrated.

The Englishman has played a pivotal role in the club’s successes of late, helping negotiate major player sales in addition to supporting the identification of key men such as current top goalscorer, Mo Salah.

It’s supremely difficult to imagine life without one of football’s most talented men in the ex-Tottenham employee, though we’re assured by his vouching for understudy Julian Ward.

Gone are the days of us being reliant on specific individuals without any system for continuity in place, with the ‘Liverpool Way’ seemingly back in full swing at Anfield.

Promotion from within appears to be the name of the game under Jurgen Klopp’s (and FSG’s) tenure, and though a potential move to the Spanish capital for Edwards would more than strengthen our European rivals, we can rest assured that we’ve plenty of quality on our end coming up the ranks to keep the good times rolling.

