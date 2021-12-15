Loris Karius linked with a move away from Anfield as soon as January with the 28-year-old looking to kick-start his career

Loris Karius has been linked with a move away from Liverpool, in a season where he’s yet to register an appearance.

According to Kicker, the German could be heading back to the Bundesliga, either in January or in the summer.

The 28-year old will forever be remembered for his role in Real Madrid winning the 2018 Champions League Final in Kiev and that remains his last competitive appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

His next destination looks as though it could be Fürth who are currently sitting bottom of the league and are in desperate need of a ‘keeper, following the injury to Marius Funk.

“He’s undoubtedly a very, very good goalkeeper, but I’m not involved in names or speculations,” said their manager Stefan Leitl.

This could be a potentially risky move for our former No.1 as a transfer in January could easily be followed by relegation in the summer, leaving the former Mainz stopper stuck in the second tier of German football.

Given his willingness to sit the entire season out so far, it seems likely he may wait for a better offer or for his contract to wind down in June and move on then.

It’s looking to be a sorry end for a player with 22 clean sheets in 49 games with us and looked set for a promising career until two mistakes on the biggest stage of all, aged 24.

Hopefully whatever he decides to do next can reinvigorate him and allow him to have some positive memories and experiences for the next chapter of his career.

