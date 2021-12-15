Nathaniel Phillips confirms interest in Liverpool exit & backs himself to be ready for first-team experience elsewhere – Sky Sports

Nathaniel Phillips has shared his intention to look at the possibility of a switch away from Liverpool ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

The centre-half has enjoyed limited minutes in the famous red jersey with world-class teammates, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, keeping the Englishman away from the first-XI for much of the campaign.

“The manager and I agree that the best thing for me is to play as many games as possible. I think you saw last year I developed well,” the Bolton-born defender told Sky Sports.

“I’m going to see what comes along [in January] and go from there.

“I think at this moment in time it’s unlikely that I’ll be playing lots of games for Liverpool, so if an opportunity arises where I get the chance to do that somewhere else and it suits everyone then it’s certainly something I’d be interested in

“I’ve had the exposure and experience in the Premier League and the Champions League. So maybe those situations where you’re new and nervy, I’ve gone through that phase.

“I don’t need to go through that process if I do go somewhere else. I’ll be ready straight away to get involved and play.”

The 24-year-old has impressed when called upon, nonetheless, producing a stellar display alongside Ibrahima Konate in the Reds’ 2-1 victory at the San Siro to confirm the Merseysiders’ 100% record in Group B of the Champions League.

Seeing the man lovingly dubbed the ‘Bolton Baresi’ part ways with us in the winter window will be a sad occasion for many a fan of the Liverpool cult hero.

That being said, few could begrudge him a move inspired by a desire for more regular playing minutes, which will prove more than difficult to come by when competing with the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez, in addition to our starting centre-half options, for a first-team slot.

We’d expect the interest in Phillips to be significant, with his long-term contract likely to ensure we do benefit from a reasonably sizeable bid from a potential suitor, should a move be arranged in January.

