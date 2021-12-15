Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo’s latest tweet fuels speculation around Liverpool’s reported interest

Rodrygo would seem to have added fuel to the fire when it comes to reports around Liverpool’s supposed interest in the Real Madrid winger.

The Brazilian shared a picture on Twitter with the caption: “It’s time to learn… English class!”

It's time to learn… English class! 🇬🇧🇺🇸📚 pic.twitter.com/6R0oQ05CKG — Rodrygo Goes (@RodrygoGoes) December 15, 2021

The tweet in question courted a great deal of interest from the social media platform’s football fans, with several Twitter users suggesting that the attacker was hinting at a potential move to the Premier League.

READ MORE: Everton increasingly losing the plot as Paul Joyce shares latest update in Goodison Park circus

With the 20-year-old only featuring sporadically for the Spanish top-flight outfit this term, it’s possible that a switch to another club and the possibility of more minutes elsewhere could prove irresistible for the former Santos prodigy.

Given the quality at our disposal, of course, with Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino, presenting a more than formidable challenge to any forward line hopeful determined to break into Liverpool’s front-three, it’s difficult to see Rodrygo ending up plying his trade in the famous Red.

That’s not to rule out a switch to the Premier League, however, with there likely to be a great deal of interest arising from English clubs, provided that the footballer isn’t set to agree new terms with his current employers as has been claimed by Jorge Nicola.

You can catch some of the Twitter reaction below:

This and the Liverpool links????? — Rizwaan (@Rizwaan3rd) December 15, 2021

Don’t tell me your signing for Liverpool? — alhaji (@skiddo262) December 15, 2021

Welcome to Liverpool dude — Eddy Skywalker Golide (@golide9819) December 15, 2021

Preparing for Liverpool — Mwandamena ⚓♦️🎱 (@mwalusi_m) December 15, 2021

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965