The unique Premier League record held by Vardy that Salah could equal in Liverpool’s upcoming tie with Newcastle

Mo Salah could match Jamie Vardy’s record for consecutive goal involvements in the Premier League if he manages to score or grab an assist in Liverpool’s upcoming clash with Newcastle United.

The Egyptian international (14) currently occupies the second spot in the rankings in question ahead of former Red, Stan Collymore (12), and Premier League greats Ruud van Nistelrooy (10) and Robin van Persie (10), a goal contribution behind the Leicester City frontman (15).

𝐀𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐡? 🆕 Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 23 Premier League goals already this season, and could equal a record tomorrow night. We look at the records for goal involvements in a PL season & if Salah will go on to break it. ⬇️ — The Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) December 15, 2021

The former Roma hitman has been enjoying a particularly impressive season for Jurgen Klopp’s men, with his 30 goal contributions this term helping steer the Merseysiders to second place in the English top-flight and into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

On current form, we’d be far from surprised here at the Empire of the Kop if the No.11 not only matched but went on to break the record in question over the course of the next couple of Premier League games.

Though all credit shouldn’t go to the 29-year-old for Liverpool’s frightening performances of late, it should be noted that Salah has been an absolutely integral part of our attacking efforts this term.

Should he continue to stand out in England, breaking records left, right and centre – it will be next to impossible to not reward him with individual recognition in next year’s major individual awards.

