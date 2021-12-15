(Video) ‘I will not answer that question’ – Jurgen Klopp’s frosty response to reporter’s AFCON enquiry

(Video) ‘I will not answer that question’ – Jurgen Klopp’s frosty response to reporter’s AFCON enquiry

Jurgen Klopp was unwilling to elaborate on his thoughts on the undefined release date for players set to take part in the AFCON tournament.

Given the reaction to the German’s sarcastic ‘little tournament’ comment, one can hardly blame the manager for being reluctant to share his feelings on the matter.

With the tournament set to go ahead, despite reports of a potential postponement, the Reds will be set to lose Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita for at least a handful of domestic games during the January period.

You can catch the clip below:

