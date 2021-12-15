(Video) ‘I will not answer that question’ – Jurgen Klopp’s frosty response to reporter’s AFCON enquiry

Jurgen Klopp was unwilling to elaborate on his thoughts on the undefined release date for players set to take part in the AFCON tournament.

Given the reaction to the German’s sarcastic ‘little tournament’ comment, one can hardly blame the manager for being reluctant to share his feelings on the matter.

With the tournament set to go ahead, despite reports of a potential postponement, the Reds will be set to lose Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita for at least a handful of domestic games during the January period.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"You can understand why this is now really not a question for me to answer if I'm happy about that or not." Klopp not keen on one reporter's AFCON question on the potential release date of players for the competition 🧐 #LFC pic.twitter.com/QrphhN5SmH — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 15, 2021