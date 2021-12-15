(Video) Jurgen Klopp shares an update on Joel Matip’s reported potential return to international football

Jurgen Klopp put an end to reports claiming that Joel Matip was considering a return to international football after revealing that the Cameroonian confirmed the opposite to him in a prior conversation.

The African Insider had suggested that the Liverpool defender could have been tempted by the possibility in light of a reshuffle of Cameroon’s FA involving the appointment of Samuel Eto’o as president of the governing body.

It’s an update that will provide some relief to fans who may have been concerned by the idea of the club losing four potential first-team starters to the AFCON in January.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"When I spoke to him and asked him he said, 'no'." Jurgen Klopp on the possibility of Joel Matip returning to international duty 🇨🇲 #LFC pic.twitter.com/8qpqBUbJ8Z — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 15, 2021