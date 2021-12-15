(Video) On this day in 2013: Liverpool battered 10-men Tottenham 5-0 at White Hart Lane

It’s eight years ago today that Liverpool easily dispatched five goals past a hapless 10-men Tottenham Hotspur side, in their own back yard.

Luis Suarez opened the scoring after his attempted pass to Jordan Henderson was intercepted but our No.14 won the ball back and set the Uruguayan through on goal, he side-stepped one defender and finished with his left foot.

The Sunderland-born midfielder was next to score following a double save by Hugo Lloris, a third was too much to ask though as our soon-to-be captain put the Reds further ahead with his volley.

READ MORE: “We do what we can” – Jurgen Klopp on fighting COVID, booster jabs and abiding by new measures

Captain for the day, Suarez, linked up well once again with Henderson in the second-half after the No.14 nutmegged the Spurs defender with a back-heel and the No.7 hung a ball up to the back post where Jon Flannagan scored his one, and only, Liverpool goal.

Phillipe Coutinho and Luis Alberto linked up very well for the fourth and, following a lovely chip over the French ‘keeper, it was two for Suarez and four for Brendan Rodgers’ team.

The final goal was scored by Raheem Sterling and completed a miserable day at the office for Andre Villas-Boas’s side.

When that team were on form they could score goals at will, which is exactly what they did eight years ago today.

You can watch highlights of the game courtesy of Premier League Productions (via GamerMikey69 on YouTube):

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965