(Video) “Seeing N’Gog and Voronin … I probably should have hung around” – Peter Crouch’s regrets of leaving Liverpool too soon

Peter Crouch is a very nice man and was a very good footballer for Liverpool and throughout his successful career.

Playing for the Reds under Rafa Benitez will always be his crowning moment and the former striker was looking back at leaving the club with a certain amount of regret, due to the players that took his position from him.

Failing to nail down a starting role alongside or in place of Fernando Torres, meant that the 6ft 7″ forward moved to Portsmouth in 2008.

READ MORE: Initial plans for Liverpool’s third kit looked to have been scrapped and replaced with a more traditional design and colour scheme

Speaking about departing Anfield, the 40-year-old said: “I was gutted leaving Liverpool because I would have liked to have been there for the rest of my life.

“But I just couldn’t see a way, unless me and Torres played together, which I thought we could have done but Rafa didn’t seem to do that much, so I felt like I had to move on”

“It was a shame really because I ended up seeing N’Gog and Voronin up front instead, perhaps I should have hung around!”.

Although rather derogatory towards David N’Gog and Andriy Voronin, it probably was a fair assessment that the former Tottenham man would have recorded a lot more games and goals than the pair that replaced him did.

Given the injuries that were soon to hit our Spanish No.9 too, it would have been an opportunity for the England striker to cement a place in the team.

It’s great to see the love he still has for the club though and many supporters would have been more than happy to see him stick around for many more seasons.

You can watch the full interview with Crouch via LAD Bible on Youtube (N’Gog and Voronin comments coming at 8:30):

Over 7,000 Liverpool fans have their say on whether Liverpool should take Wijnaldum on loan