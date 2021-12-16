Gary Lineker hits back at Twitter user with brilliant seven-word riposte after joyous Salah tweet

Gary Lineker has not been one to shy away from praising Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool outfit, nor the individuals within the club’s star-studded squad of late.

One Twitter user evidently took one glowing comment about Mo Salah to heart and decided to take on the former striker with a tried and tested (if somewhat boring) response on Twitter.

Love watching @MoSalah play. Wonderfully imaginative footballer who plays with a smile on his face….then again, so would I if I was that good. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) December 16, 2021

Shame, he’s so good in the box. https://t.co/rQHtfJE2Qi — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) December 16, 2021

The Match of the Day presenter was on top form, however, and responded in kind with a playful tweet of his own.

Though we can certainly understand why Salah’s continued brilliance might be a source of annoyance for our rivals and their fanbases, we personally can’t see anything wrong with the pundit celebrating brilliance when he sees it.

When it comes to the Egyptian international, there’s certainly no exaggeration when it comes to the calibre of performances he’s putting in week in, week out in the English top-flight and beyond this term.

On current form, with injuries gradually subsiding, we look a side genuinely capable of competing for top silverware this season and we’re looking forward to seeing where our talismanic No.11’s contributions can propel us.

