‘If I was that good’ – Gary Lineker can’t contain his joy at Mo Salah’s latest Liverpool performance

Gary Lineker couldn’t contain his joy at watching Mo Salah’s performance against Newcastle, with the former Barcelona attacker sharing his thoughts on Twitter.

The Match of the Day presenter remarked that the Egyptian was ‘wonderfully imaginative’ after making it 15 consecutive games in the Premier League of registering a goal contribution to match Jamie Vardy’s record.

Love watching @MoSalah play. Wonderfully imaginative footballer who plays with a smile on his face….then again, so would I if I was that good. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) December 16, 2021

The 29-year-old has been in sensational form for the Merseysiders in the 2021/22 campaign, amassing a remarkable 31 goal contributions in 23 games (across all competitions) as he continues to lead the pack in both goals and assists in the English top-flight.

Salah’s form since the start of the campaign has been nothing short of phenomenal, with the ex-Roma attacker having picked right where he left off in a highly underrated season for Jurgen Klopp’s men last year.

The further the No.11 extends his run of goal contributions the more ludicrous it seems that he wasn’t properly recognised for both the Ballon d’Or and FIFPRO XI awards, with international achievements evidently once again taking centre stage.

It may take a league and Champions League double for the Egyptian King to receive the recognition his performances have been crying out for of late but there’s certainly no doubt of his quality when it comes to Liverpool fans.

