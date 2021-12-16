Klopp’s matchday programme notes appears to contain thinly veiled attack on government

Jurgen Klopp’s matchday programme notes appeared to nod to the government’s continuing reluctance to seriously take on board medical and scientific advice with regard to the response to rising COVID-19 cases.

The German’s comments were cited in a tweet by the Liverpool Echo’s Head of Sport, Joe Rimmer, with cases in the English top-flight significantly rising and most recently culminating in the postponement of Tottenham’s clash with Leicester City.

Really important message from Jurgen Klopp in today's #LFC matchday programme. "Ignore those who pretend to know. Ignore lies and misinformation. Listen to people who know best. If you do that, you end up wanting the vaccine and the booster." Spot on 👏👏👏 — Joe Rimmer (@JoeRimmer88) December 16, 2021

It’s more than possible, of course, that the 54-year-old’s thoughts on the matter coincidentally align with general critique aimed at Boris Johnson’s struggling government.

READ MORE: Liverpool believe Burnley summer deal proves £15m is a fair price-tag for Nat Phillips – The Athletic

There’s a near palpable sense of deja vu as we approach Christmas, with the Prime Minister seemingly insistent on once again ignoring science with the advice issued to the general public.

It’s both a damning indictment of our current political leadership just as much as it is an indication of Klopp’s leadership credentials when the clearest and most objectively sound advice, beyond experts, is coming from a Premier League manager.

Regardless, it’s important that those with influence continue to encourage the public and their colleagues to exercise caution when it comes to the latest variant.

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965