Liverpool believe Burnley summer deal proves £15m is a fair price-tag for Nat Phillips – The Athletic

Key figures at Liverpool are said to have justified the reported £15m asking price for Nathaniel Phillips on the basis of Burnley’s summer deal for Nathan Collins to the tune of roughly £12m.

This comes from James Pearce at The Athletic, with the renowned Reds reporter noting that the defender continues to be linked with a switch to the likes of Newcastle and West Ham.

Even in the current market and taking into consideration the financial impact of COVID, it’s hardly an astronomical figure for a player who played a vital role in the club’s efforts at securing top four football last term, not to mention with over three years remaining on his contract at Anfield.

READ MORE: Liverpool could be set to receive Nike fourth kit snub in latest leak – Footy Headlines

Interested parties certainly shouldn’t get carried away with the 24-year-old’s status as our fifth-choice centre-back given that key men have returned to the fore, including former long-term injuree, Virgil van Dijk.

Having not put a foot wrong whenever Jurgen Klopp has given him the nod this season, it seems mightily unfair that the centre-half hasn’t been given the game time his performances warrant.

With so much quality ahead of him, it’s understandable and it’s for that very reason not a single Liverpool fan will hold it against Phillips if he does manage to secure a move away from us in the winter window.

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965