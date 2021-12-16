Liverpool could be set to receive Nike fourth kit snub in latest leak – Footy Headlines

Liverpool appear likely to miss out on receiving a fourth kit from manufacturers Nike in a reported leak.

This comes from reliable outlet Footy Headlines, who suggest that only PSG and Atletico Madrid will be set to receive an additional jersey, with one already unveiled for the latter in the summer.

The Reds were handed a fourth option last term in the form of the baseball-style, American-influenced Air Max shirt.

Whilst it’s always exciting to catch a glimpse of a new jersey, there’s a great deal to be said likewise for sustainability and not overloading supporters with kit options beyond the main three year in, year out.

Nike’s options thus far for Liverpool have received mixed reviews, with our fossil away kit this term receiving generally positive reactions from fans within and beyond the borders of Merseyside.

We still feel we’ve yet to see the best from our kit manufacturers – at the very least as far as a collection of shirt designs are concerned.

Nonetheless, it’s a relationship we’re looking forward to us continuing, particularly with the financial benefits attached to the sale of merchandise.

