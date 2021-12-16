Liverpool predicted XI v Newcastle: Key man to return to the bench as Klopp makes one change

With Jurgen Klopp’s men having enjoyed something of a relatively sizeable break ahead of the hosting of Newcastle United at Anfield, Liverpool are hardly under a great deal of pressure to make many changes against Eddie Howe’s outfit.

Lying in the relegation zone, two points adrift of safety, respect will need to be given to a side desperate to change their fortunes as we approach the middle of the season mark.

The recovery efforts of Bobby Firmino and Curtis Jones, amongst others, will have handed Liverpool a further boost ahead of the mid-week fixture, with the spectre of injuries appearing to quietly shuffle away from the red half of Merseyside.

READ MORE: PSG add ex-Red Wijnaldum to transfer list as club identifies struggling Barcelona ace as replacement – Ekrem Konur

In the backline, we could see Jurgen adopting one change – switching Ibrahima Konate in for Joel Matip with a view to resting the Cameroonian for our later visit to London to face Tottenham.

Our strongest midfield three of Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho seems bolt-on to start, though we could see some Premier League minutes being granted to Tyler Morton depending on how the tie in question develops.

Up top, Klopp’s positive assessment of Firmino’s recovery efforts suggests we could more than likely see the Brazilian back in the first-team squad, with a front-three of Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah favoured.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Jota

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965