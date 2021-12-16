Liverpool team news confirmed: Jota returns as Reds hit by positive COVID-19 cases

Liverpool will be set to soon face relegation-battlers Newcastle United with a great deal of incentive at hand to motivate the Reds to continue their winning run domestically and abroad.

Most obviously, Manchester City’s 7-0 hammering of Leeds United will likely prompt Jurgen Klopp’s men to treat the upcoming clash with Eddie Howe’s men just as seriously in order to reestablish the once significant goal difference divide.

The Merseysiders have the chance to become the first English side to register 2,000 wins, with Mo Salah handed an opportunity to equal Jamie Vardy’s record for the most consecutive goal involvements in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Liverpool believe Burnley summer deal proves £15m is a fair price-tag for Nat Phillips – The Athletic

Ahead of No.1 Alisson Becker, the Brazilian international is supported by a centre-back combination of Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate.

With COVID-19 cases having affected the squad, Fabinho joins Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones on the sidelines, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain swapped in alongside Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara taking the remaining sports in midfield.

Up top, Diogo Jota returns to the fold, with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane alongside him on the wings.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Fabinho, Van Dijk and Jones miss out due to 'suspected positive tests for COVID-19'. What do you make of the XI, Klopp's gone with, Reds? 🤔 #LFC pic.twitter.com/iiDFtDWxE0 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 16, 2021

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965