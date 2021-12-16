PSG add ex-Red Wijnaldum to transfer list as club identifies struggling Barcelona ace as replacement – Ekrem Konur

PSG have reportedly added former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum to their ‘sales list’ in a tweet update issued by VOLE journalist, Ekrem Konur.

This follows reports suggesting that the French outfit would be prepared to accept a loan arrangement for the Dutch international in the winter window.

The 31-year-old has struggled for regular first-team minutes since opting to run down his contract in favour of a switch to the French capital.

It’s difficult to imagine the former Newcastle United ace being added to the transfer list so early in his PSG career, particularly given how obvious his quality from his Liverpool days.

Should Mauricio Pochettino’s men be prepared to part ways with the ex-No.5 as soon as January, however, we’ve no doubt some may be tempted to take Wijnaldum off the side’s hands.

A return to Merseyside would be off the cards in light of how we’ve developed beyond the player’s exit, with Thiago Alcantara becoming more integral to our play.

Likewise, with young talent pushing up, including the likes of Tyler Morton, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, it’s difficult to see Jurgen Klopp sacrificing development in favour of loyalty to a former player, regardless of reliability.

