‘This man is a king’ – These Liverpool fans applaud Klopp for stance taken on vaccinations

Jurgen Klopp was emphatic when it came to the importance of vaccinations during his pre-match presser ahead of Newcastle United’s impending visit to Anfield.

The German pointed to his club’s impressive vaccination rate, making clear the intention for his squad and those working at the AXA training centre to get booster jabs when possible.

Reacting to the 54-year-old’s comments on Twitter, a number of Liverpool fans were keen to share praise for the talismanic coach.

Whilst we can accept that, in an unpredictable time, vaccinations can remain a contentious issue for some, the reality of the situation is that is undeniably beneficial for one’s health.

With COVID cases soaring across clubs in the English top-flight, it’s a massive relief to hear of sides like Liverpool’s approach to vaccinations and the booster jab.

Should things continue to escalate, of course, it’s difficult to see the Premier League season continuing without some kind of circuit breaker to allow all outfits to reset and regroup.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

The man speaks sense https://t.co/Sj5C5Zs8Qh — Dan Hill (@djdanhill) December 15, 2021

the man is a king https://t.co/aVwyjaMrkE — Tim Callanan (@MrTimCallanan) December 16, 2021

Leader ❤️ https://t.co/JidIaOg26c — music is the answer (@jasonhindle) December 15, 2021

