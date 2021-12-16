(Video) ‘Caught that one sweet’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold reflects on his late rocket against Newcastle United to seal all three points

Trent Alexander-Arnold seemed over the moon to have registered a superb late effort to cement Liverpool’s victory over relegation-threatened Newcastle United in his post-match chat.

The fullback has been in terrific form for Jurgen Klopp’s men, delivering 10 assists for his teammates throughout the campaign.

At 23-years-old, it’s somewhat frightening (at the very least for our rivals) to think of what potential the Scouser has left to tap into before he truly hits his peak footballing years.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

