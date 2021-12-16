(Video) Ex-Liverpool star Jonjo Shelvey nets an absolute screamer against his former employers

Jonjo Shelvey surprised his old club with superb long-range goal after capitalising on poor defensive work from his former employers Liverpool.

A horrifically cleared ball from Thiago Alcantara handed an opportunity for the ex-Red to let fly from range, with the Englishman catching Alisson Becker rooted to the spot.

Following some great pressing from Jurgen Klopp’s men, we’d expect the Reds to respond quickly at Anfield as we look to maintain our winning streak following from the international break.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN:

Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle Newcastle take a shock lead through Jonjo Shelvey..#LIVNEW pic.twitter.com/uihsrgVemb — Ojora Babatunde (@ojbsports) December 16, 2021