(Video) Klopp surprises Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer Rachel Furness with SPOTY award

Jurgen Klopp was delighted to hand BBC Northern Ireland’s Sports Personality of the Year award to Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer, Rachel Furness.

The 33-year-old is only the second woman to receive the award, with the national side’s accomplishments in qualifying for European Championship – the women’s team’s first appearance at a major competition.

We want to extend our own congratulations to the Liverpool Women’s midfielder for the well-deserved achievement and wish Kenny Shiels’ utfit the best of luck.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @BBCSPORTNI:

⚽ Became Northern Ireland's record goalscorer ✅

🏆 Qualified for a major tournament ✅

😲 Genuinely shocked ✅ The @BBCnireland Sports Personality of the Year is @Furney1988 💥 Thanks to @LFC manager Jurgen Klopp for helping with the surprise 👏@NorthernIreland | @BBCSport pic.twitter.com/ih2zeiQNgA — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) December 16, 2021