(Video) Mo Salah equals Jamie Vardy’s unique Premier League record after scoring Liverpool’s second v Newcastle

Mo Salah played a vital role in Liverpool’s first-half recovery against Newcastle United, adding to Diogo Jota’s equaliser with a well-taken effort of his own.

The Egyptian international had pounced on a rebound from Sadio Mane’s initial shot, cleanly putting Jurgen Klopp’s men into the lead to share Jamie Vardy’s Premier League record of registering a goal involvement in 15 consecutive games.

The former Roma attacker continues to impress year after year, with an astonishing record of 22 goals in 23 games (across all competitions) this season.

