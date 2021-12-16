(Video) Relentless Diogo Jota levels for Liverpool with clinical finish on the rebound

Diogo Jota leveled proceedings for Liverpool with a well-taken, close-range finish after his initial effort was saved by Martin Dubravka.

The Merseysiders had gone behind early at Anfield courtesy of a superb 25-yarder from former Red Jonjo Shelvey.

It’s the 25-year-old’s 10th effort in all competitions this term as he continues his solid goalscoring form in the famous red shirt.

The Portuguese international continues to vindicate his move away from Wolves, despite some fans having initially feared the English top-flight outfit had fleeced them for the attacker.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN:

The Goal of Diogo Jota for Liverpool in video ! 🤯🎥#LIVNEW #LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/JmrKBLDk6h — Liverpool FC 🔴 (@Reds_ENG) December 16, 2021