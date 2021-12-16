(Image) Thiago’s reaction to Trent screamer will have been every Liverpool fan watching

Trent Alexander-Arnold lifted the roof off of Anfield with his late, sensational effort from range to confirm a big three points for Liverpool to keep the pace with rivals Manchester City.

Thiago Alcantara was absolutely blown away by his teammate’s 25-yard effort, turning away from goal and throwing his hands to his head.

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Everton means that the Blues fall three points behind Jurgen Klopp’s in-form men who extended their winning run to eight games following the resumption of domestic football.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC:

Thiago was all of us 😂 pic.twitter.com/FffaYgN0OE — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) December 16, 2021