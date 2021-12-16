(Video) ‘There’s only one answer’ – Klopp weighs in on the importance of vaccinations as COVID fears rise

Jurgen Klopp made it abundantly clear where he and Liverpool stood with regard to the topic of vaccinations, describing it as a ‘question of solidarity, loyalty and togetherness’.

It’s a position that contrasts heavily with the disjointed approach delivered by the nation’s current Conservative government.

Where our traditional leaders fail to provide a convincing, uniting message, such words from a respected presence in sport can help make a difference in framing the issue correctly.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"The whole vaccination thing for me is a question of solidarity, loyalty and togetherness, and we have all the chance to help not only ourselves but other people as well by getting vaccinated." Klopp on the importance of vaccinations 📢 #LFC pic.twitter.com/78yyV7NMeV — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 15, 2021